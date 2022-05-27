Derwent London’s (DLN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,800 ($35.23) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.56) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($45.30) to GBX 4,200 ($52.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($33.56) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($46.56) to GBX 3,500 ($44.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.60) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,427.13 ($43.12).

DLN opened at GBX 3,002 ($37.78) on Monday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,774 ($34.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,850 ($48.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,089.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,233.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.88), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($26,284.64).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

