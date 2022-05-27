DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

