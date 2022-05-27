Dendur Capital LP Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,475 shares during the period. US Foods comprises 7.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned about 0.70% of US Foods worth $54,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $54,277,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $6,033,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CL King upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 39,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

