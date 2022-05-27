Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down to $24.16

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.16, but opened at $23.65. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1,690 shares changing hands.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.