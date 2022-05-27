Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.97 or better for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $107.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.24 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of DELL traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,373. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 566.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 144,271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

