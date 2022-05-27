Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €95.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €33.15 ($35.27) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($143.56). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.