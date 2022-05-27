Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DEX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,766.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.