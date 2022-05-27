Deep Track Capital LP Takes $24.46 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 418,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,000. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 1.7% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 560.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Fate Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.