Deep Track Capital LP Makes New Investment in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 2.32% of Oncorus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 697.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 67,511 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,909 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,730. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.27.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

