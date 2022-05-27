Deep Track Capital LP Makes New Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700,000. Kura Oncology accounts for about 2.5% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 3.83% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 428,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,408. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $836.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

