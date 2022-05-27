Deep Track Capital LP Buys New Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned 0.88% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTGX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 399.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the period.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

PTGX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 861,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,336. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $404.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

