Deep Track Capital LP Buys New Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNTA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,940. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $401.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.