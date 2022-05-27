Deep Track Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,216,997 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,216,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,428,000. Passage Bio comprises 1.4% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 5.95% of Passage Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Passage Bio by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 279,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,872. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.