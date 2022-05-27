Deep Track Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.
ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
