Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

