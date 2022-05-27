Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $376.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.86.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,669,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,878. Datadog has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,963,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

