Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 2.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.90 and last traded at $47.36. 13,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,384,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

DQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 54.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $4,132,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.