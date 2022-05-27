Daiwa Capital Markets Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $800.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,150.00 to $800.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $912.68.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $707.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $914.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $952.51.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

