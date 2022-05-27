DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,205 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of NextCure worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NextCure by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.70. 2,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,145. The company has a market cap of $102.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.15. NextCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NXTC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.