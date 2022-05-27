DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,906 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for about 1.5% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cytokinetics worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 332,610 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

CYTK stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

