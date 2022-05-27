DAFNA Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,971 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,311,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne Mcgrath sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,431,638 shares of company stock worth $40,058,468. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ITOS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.