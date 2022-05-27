DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines accounts for about 1.3% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Revolution Medicines worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 123.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 230.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,466,000 after buying an additional 287,908 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 572,079 shares of company stock worth $11,510,981 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RVMD traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,871. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $35.07.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

