DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys 1,646 Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharvaris were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 575,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHVS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669. The company has a market capitalization of $573.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.42. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

