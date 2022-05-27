DAFNA Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,982 shares during the period. Natus Medical makes up about 1.1% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
NTUS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,482. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.93.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Natus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.