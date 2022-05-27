DAFNA Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of 89bio worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of ETNB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. 757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,561. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $22.31.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

89bio Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.