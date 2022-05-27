DAFNA Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of 89bio worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
