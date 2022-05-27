CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 60.3% in May

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CytRx stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,593. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

