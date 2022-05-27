Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.12). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($4.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 692,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,609. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $985,641.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

