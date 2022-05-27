CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CTEK stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.85.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.
CynergisTek Company Profile (Get Rating)
CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.
