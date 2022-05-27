CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CTEK stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.45. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 20.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 5.6% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

