CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.16.

Shares of CYBR traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.43. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

