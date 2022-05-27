CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.07 and last traded at $125.27. 1,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.77.

Several research firms recently commented on UAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.53.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

