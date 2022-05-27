CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

CVB Financial stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.80.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.39%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,743,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

