CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.12

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 2139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.67.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. CTS’s payout ratio is -15.53%.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CTS by 1,132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CTS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTS (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

