Cryptex Finance Trading Down 26.1% This Week (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00011392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $735,023.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,052.74 or 0.99976818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,528,451 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance . The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.