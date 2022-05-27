Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Up 4%

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

About Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Impact Corp., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

