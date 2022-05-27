Critical Survey: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) & Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A -13.95% 0.84% NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowlero presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. NeoGames has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.97%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Bowlero.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and NeoGames’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.71 -$34.45 million N/A N/A NeoGames $50.46 million 5.74 $4.65 million ($0.01) -1,316.00

NeoGames has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero.

Summary

NeoGames beats Bowlero on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

