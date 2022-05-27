Critical Review: 1stdibs.Com (DIBS) vs. Its Peers

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.42 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.78 billion $829.21 million -4.57

1stdibs.Com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -9.83% -28.86% -5.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com Competitors 311 1290 3384 64 2.63

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.82%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 74.80%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

1stdibs.Com competitors beat 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

