CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $115.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.63.

CRSP stock opened at $55.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 106.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

