Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.80. 2,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 286,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $914.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $3,719,791.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,498.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,471. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

