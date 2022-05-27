Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 360,666 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $6.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,194,879 shares of company stock worth $14,409,925 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

