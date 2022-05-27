Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 360,666 shares.The stock last traded at $7.04 and had previously closed at $6.71.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 461,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,194,879 shares of company stock worth $14,409,925 over the last three months.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 69,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
