CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($59.57) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.09.

CRH stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. CRH has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $54.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

