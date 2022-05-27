Credit Suisse Group Lowers Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DATWY opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Dätwyler has a 52 week low of $164.50 and a 52 week high of $164.50.

Dätwyler Holding AG manufactures and sells elastomer components for health care, mobility, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It operates through Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Healthcare Solutions segment offers rubber components for prefilled syringes, pens, and injection systems; components and closures for injectable drugs in vials; and rubber components for blood collection systems, IV administration sets, disposable syringes, diagnostics and medical devices, etc.

