Credit Suisse Group Lowers Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DATWY opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Dätwyler has a 52 week low of $164.50 and a 52 week high of $164.50.
Dätwyler Company Profile
