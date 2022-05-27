Credit Suisse Group Cuts Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Price Target to €40.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFFYF opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Signify has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

About Signify (Get Rating)

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

