Credit Suisse Group Cuts Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Price Target to €40.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SFFYF opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Signify has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.
