Credit Suisse AG Acquires 439 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of S&P Global worth $323,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,120. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.