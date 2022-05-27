Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Up 3.5%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. 69,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,467,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 759.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,757.70%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Laurie Weisberg bought 28,571 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy Frommer bought 180,000 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 342,581 shares of company stock valued at $435,896. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Creatd by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Creatd in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

