Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,588. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.