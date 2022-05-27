Cowen Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $319.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.59.

WDAY opened at $168.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 52-week low of $157.49 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average is $239.37.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after acquiring an additional 678,858 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

