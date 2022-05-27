Cowen Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $162.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average of $221.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,221,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

