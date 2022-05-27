Cowen Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $125.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.30.
Shares of MDT stock opened at $99.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
