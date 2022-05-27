Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVET. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.
NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,146,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3,737.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at about $11,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 661,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Covetrus (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
