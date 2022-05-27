Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVET. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,146,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3,737.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter valued at about $11,927,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 661,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

