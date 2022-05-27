Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.23 and last traded at $61.54. Approximately 97,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,046,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

